Sushant Singh Rajput death case: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Monday released the latest update on the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In an official statement, the central probing agency mentioned that they are still investigating the case from all angles. “CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously: CBI official,” read an official statement from the CBI as per a tweet by news agency ANI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: SSR Brother-in-Law Shares Heartfelt Note, Says 'His Name Is Synonymous With Immortality'

The CBI took over the case that was filed by Sushant’s father in Bihar. While the Mumbai Police had called it a case of suicide, the late actor’s family registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death) and others alleging abetment to suicide at Bihar’s Rajiv Nagar police station. Upon Bihar government’s request to the Centre and then upon Centre’s order later, the CBI started probing the case from August last year. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Never Used Glycerin, His Tears Were Real: Nitesh Tiwari Remembers SSR

It’s been almost a year but nothing concrete has emerged in the case yet. Apart from the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been probing the drug case and the money-laundering case connected to the SSR death case. Rhea was earlier arrested by the NCB in the same drug case. She was kept under judicial custody for around a month. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, are currently out on a bail. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh With Long Emotional Video Collage: 'This Was Our Journey' | Watch