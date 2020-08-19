Bollywood fraternity welcomed the Supreme Court decision today of handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Many actors have joined their hands seeking CBI probe into the case and have flooded social media congratulating the ‘SSR Warriors’. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC Orders CBI Probe, Asks Mumbai Police to Handover All Evidence

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver.”

Adyayan Suman tweeted, “#CBITakesOver this is a masssive victory for the people of our nation ! Thank you people thank u #ArnabGoswami and thank you @shekharsuman7 this would have not been possible without you !! Thank you god Folded hands #CBIforShushant.”

Ankita Lokhande also reacted to the decision and wrote, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins.”



The Supreme Court asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far to the CBI. The court also said that FIR registered in Bihar is based on the complaint filed by KK Singh hence it is competent to ask the CBI to investigate.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!!”

According to top CBI sources, the agency will write to the Mumbai Police to share all the evidence it collected in the probe. The sources said that the agency will demand the statements of all the persons whose statements were recorded in the last two months and the electronic devices of the late actor which are with the Mumbai Police.