Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti once again expressed faith in the CBI investigation being done in her brother's death case. Shweta took to Instagram on Thursday to make two posts about SSR's death probe. In one post, she shared a screenshot of a news channel reporting about CBI allegedly adding Section 302 in the FIR. Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) covers Punishment For Murder.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta wrote, "Finally!! CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 #Revolution4SSR," followed by, "We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial… We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??" (sic)

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over Sushant’s death case in August and so far, nothing concrete has come out of the probe. The other two federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate, and the Narcotics Control Bureau, have also been investigating the case with different aspects. Even these two agencies have found nothing that is capable of providing a direction to the case. The NCB, in fact, arrested Rhea Chakraborty, SSR’s girlfriend at the time of his death, in another drug cartel case in which the agency aims to expose the drug-syndicate allegedly running in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, SSR’s father KK Singh, and his sister met the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, and talked about the development in the case. The family also thanked the CM for helping them with the CBI inquiry.