On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a love-filled wish for the actor along with a stunning throwback picture. The Chhapaak actor wished Ranveer on social media a little late on Monday but her post was definitely worth a wait. Calling Ranveer ‘light of her life and ‘centre of her universe’, she wished for his ‘good health and peace of mind in abundance’. She concluded the little note with ‘I love you’ accompanied by a heart emoji. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jijaji! Anisha Padukone's Quirky Birthday Wish For Ranveer Singh is All Love

She captioned it, “The light of my life.The centre of my universe.I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance.As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person! I Love You! #happybirthday.” (sic) Also Read - Ranveer Singh Birthday: Lesser Known And Interesting Facts About The Bollywood Actor

In the monochrome picture, the couple can be seen flashing their smile as they hold a glass of champagne n their hand. While Deepika looks gorgeous in a white outfit, Ranveer looks dapper in a black suit.

Take a look at the photo here:



Ranveer and Deepika often gives us major couple goals, from cooking together to their cute PDA, they are the power-couple of Bollywood. The couple is currently under the self-quarantine since the coronavirus lockdown is announced. They fell in love while shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and got married in Italy’s Lake Como in 2018.

On the work front, they will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film will be the first Bollywood movie to have the theatrical release post coronavirus lockdown.