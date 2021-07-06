Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty might be staying away from the media for some more time even as her upcoming film Chehre gears up for a release. The director of the film, Rumi Jaffrey, spoke in an interview and clarified that they would not have Rhea promote the film because she is still dealing with the trauma she suffered last year after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Shares Morning Selfie With Beautiful Quote ‘Rise And Shine’-See Here

Rhea has a brief role in Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D'Souza among others in important roles. Rhea didn't even feature on the posters of the movie. In an interaction with entertainment portal Spotboye, Rumi Jaffrey revealed that Rhea is not the main part of the story and that's another reason that she wouldn't be seen promoting the film. He added that people shouldn't expect to see a lot of her in the movie either.

Rumi was quoted as saying, "To be honest, she doesn't have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan's jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal."

Chehre is going to be Rhea’s first screen appearance ever since SSR’s demise in June last year. The actor has not spoken to the media ever since. She has though started being active on social media now. On Sushant’s first death anniversary, she made a post remembering him and their relationship.

Meanwhile, the release date of Chehre is yet to be out. The team will announce the same after Pandit returns from the US after meeting his family.