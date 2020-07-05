Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi shared a Behind-the-Scenes picture with the late actor. In the post, she revealed that she needs to laugh until her stomach hurts at his bad jokes. In the long post, she also states that she needs to compete with him on who can eat more ham and cheese omelettes and drink more tea. She reveals that they used to fight over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out they worked on it endlessly and she misses arguing with her over what they feel about Yuva Noah Harrari and Freud’s books. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Motivational Handwritten Note Written by Late Actor

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!” (sic)

In the new still, Sushant and Sanjana can be seen flashing their smiles after a ride on the bike. The duo can also be seen twinning in yellow as Sanjana leans towards Sushant’s chest.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about the film, Dil Bechara is the adaption of the famous John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars. This will be Sushant’s last film and will have a direct-to-OTT release.

A few days back, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to pen down a heartbreaking note. It reads, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday at his Bandra residence. He was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment from the last six months.