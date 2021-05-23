Mumbai: Actor Chandrachur Singh, who made a comeback with show, Aarya, has revealed that he was supposed to work with Sushmita Sen years ago. Recalling an incident, he said that he met a woman named Sushmita Sen without knowing that her namesake would be his star in Aarya. Speaking with TOI, he said, “I was supposed to work with Sushmita years ago but the project did not work out. When this show came my way, I had no idea that Sushmita was on board for the series because that confirmation had come to me from the team only later. Meanwhile, one day, when I was travelling to Mumbai, two air hostesses on the flight wanted to take a picture with me but the airline policy did not allow it. They asked if I could give them an autograph. I asked them their names for it and one of them was called Sushmita Sen.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen’s Sister-in-Law Charu Asopa Announces Pregnancy, Gets Emotional Holding Baby Bump

"I have never known any other 'Sushmita Sen', so, I was quite amused (laughs). Then, from the airport, I went to the workshop where I met Ram and he told me he was taking me to meet Sushmita. I got goosebumps. Then that evening, I told them the story of how I met someone by the same name before coming here. That was really interesting!", he continued.

When asked if he was uncomfortable with Sushmita taking a centre stage in Aarya, he said, "Actors should be happy and comfortable in the characters that they are playing. I sure did. 'Aarya' was basically a women-centric series. I was pretty comfortable in my skin. We worked as a team and got the best out of each other."

Chnadrachur has been away from the screen for quite some time now, He said, “Actually, I am a single father so that took up most of my time. I am pretty hands-on; I needed to be. So I was occupied being a father for most of my time.”

Talking about dealing with rejection and failures, he said, “It is difficult to deal with expectations because the audience wants to see more of you. It is more about visibility and not competition. I cannot do what Ranveer Singh is doing today. We are not in the same age bracket. So there are limitations. Even the Khans cannot play college-goers today. That is for the next generation and then another generation will come up.”

Meanwhile, Chandrachur made a comeback with the web series Aarya.