Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has gone missing after the summons was sent to her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday following a raid at her residence on Tuesday. As reported by Mid-Day, Karishma was not found at her residence when the raids were conducted and she didn't even appear before the agency on Wednesday. She also didn't bother to inform the officials or give any reason behind her absence.

Karishma's name in the case emerged after a WhatsApp chat surfaced before the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Later, she was also named by a drug peddler arrested by the agency. On Tuesday, NCB recovered 1.7 gm of charas and two bottles of CBD oil from her house in Versova.

The federal anti-narcotics agency also arrested a person named Nikhil Saldhana in the FIR NO 16/20 case. The NCB told the daily that he was arrested after his links with accused Agisilaos Demetriades (brother of Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades) emerged in the case. The reported quoted NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede as saying, "During the investigation, it was found that Nikhil Saldanha had connections with some accused in the CR 16/2020. Further investigation is in progress in the case of drugs consumption."

The agency is going to summon Karishma again after waiting for two days.

Earlier last month, Deepika Padukone was questioned in the case and her phone was reportedly confiscated. Other actors – Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakulpreet Singh were also questioned by the NCB in the same drug nexus case related to the SSR death case.