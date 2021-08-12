Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre will be released in theatres on August 27. Announcing the news, the makers of the movie also shared Big B’s first look from the movie.Also Read - This Independence Day, 15 Legends Including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan Come Together For Patriotic Song 'Hum Hindustani' | See Poster

In the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a beret cap as he says, "Agar aapme se kisi ne koi aapradh ya jurm kiya ho, toh bahut sambhal kar yahan se guzariyega kyuki yeh khel aapke saath bhi khela jaa sakta hai." Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media sharing the same teaser. "CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you," he wrote.

Talking about the theatrical release of the film, producer Anand Pandit said that he insisted on a theatrical release was because he wanted to express solidarity with exhibitors and theatre owners who have gone through untold hardships during the pandemic. He also added that Chehre ‘deserves’ a grand release. “There was no doubt in my mind that this was a film meant for a theatrical release. Chehre is not just thematically strong but has a certain grandeur that deserved the immersive magic of the big screen,” he said.

Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past. The movie also featured Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.