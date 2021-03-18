Mumbai: A lot has been said, discussed, and debated about actor Rhea Chakraborty’s absence from the promos and posters of Anand Pandit’s movie Chehre. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, and many others in prominent roles. However, while Rhea was announced as one of the cast members in the film, her absence from both the teasers and the posters irked a section of the audience suggesting that the actor’s name in the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case led to her alleged ouster from the film. The trailer though features Rhea now. Also Read - Chehre Trailer: Spot Rhea Chakraborty in This Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-Led Game Fest!

The makers released the trailer of Chehre on Thursday and while both Bachchan and Hashmi could be seen leading the story from the front, Rhea was finally seen in a blink-and-miss appearance. After the trailer hit the screens, Pandit also released an official statement expressing his stance on the entire issue. He said that he’s not going to be ‘swayed’ so easily, and there can’t be any question about removing Rhea from the film. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Bail Challenged by NCB Days After Chargesheet in Drugs Case Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Anand Pandit’s official statement on Rhea Chakraborty’s presence in Chehre

Producer Anand Pandit who maintained his silence and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally spoke out. He was quoted as saying, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is, and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan 'Successfully' Undergoes Second Eye Surgery, Calls it 'Life Changing Experience'

Earlier, many reports quoted anonymous friends of Rhea Chakraborty reacting to her alleged ouster from the movie. The reports mentioned the friends claiming that though Rhea is hurt with how she doesn’t feature in the poster and the promos of Chehre, she’s keeping a strong face and is ready to fight everything and everyone for herself.

Chehre trailer, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi is out now

Meanwhile, Chehre trailer received a good response from the audience. It shows the story of a businessman stuck with a group of elder men playing a mysterious game that may even lead to death. Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, Chehre is slated to hit the screens on April 9