Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre got postponed yet again a few days before release amid the rising COVID-19 cases. While OTT is one option for the filmmakers, many are working hard to bring films back to theatres. Chehre producer-distributor Anand Pandit revealed, "It's a very challenging time to release a movie in theatres, not only business-wise, but also in terms of marketing."

While speaking with Indian Express, Pandit talked about Rhea Chakraborty missing from the posters of the film and said, "I don't see any reason for not mentioning her name. She is among the eight artistes in the film. We signed her much earlier and she completed her part satisfactorily. So, we are looking at her as one of the actors who's done a good job. Also, I don't want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That's why we decided that for the second poster, we won't mention her name. She's gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn't want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable."

He also spoke about releasing Big Bull on a digital platform was a compelled decision, "Yes, because we wanted to give people the experience of theatres. We make films for mainstream cinema. But there was no light at the end of the tunnel. Hence, we decided to experiment with an OTT release. Also this kind of film can be watched alone in your homes. Films like Radhe or Sooryavanshi, or even my own Total Dhamaal are preferably watched with friends and family. The Big Bull suited both theatre and web. Even though a theatrical release is always our first preference, but we were literally compelled by the situation."

Talking about how the pandemic is affecting the industry, he quipped, “Earlier we were in a rush of shooting and releasing. But now, we understand the value of the business. We have to take care of the daily wage workers, sanitisation of our crew members. We learned a lot of things in this new phase. A little more expenditure or loss is part of the business. This one year of a mandatory pause gave an insight about life.”