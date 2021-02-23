Actor Emraan Hashmi had dropped the release date of his upcoming film Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film will have a theatrical release on April 30, 2021. The poster features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as they try to solve a mystery. They are accompanied by Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav. Also Read - 'Haath Dho Le..': Mumbai Police Picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath Scene to Share Covid Message | Watch

Emraan captioned the poster, "#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!Uncover the real #Chehre, the much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021. #FaceTheGame."



However, the film helmed by Rumi Jaffery does not feature Rhea Chakraborty, who is reportedly a part of the film. Her name is not mentioned in the cast and she does not even feature her in the poster. In July 2019, she had shared the first look fro the film, a year before she was embroiled in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Rumy often defended her in public and had told SpotboyE, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rumi confirmed earlier that Rhea will resume work this year. He had said, “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

In another interview to Mid-Day, he had said, “I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back.”