Actor Emraan Hashmi had dropped the first teaser of his upcoming film, Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. In the teaser, Annu Kapoor says there is no human on earth who has not committed a crime in their lives. Emraan talks about the innocent who is just someone who hasn’t been caught for doing wrong. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan says that how the judiciary in the country only gives rulings and never justice. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Insta Post 6 Months After The Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Honours Mom on Women's Day

Watch the teaser here:

Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Responds to NCB Charge Sheet: 'The HC Has Found No Prima Facie Material At The Stage Of Bail'

The film is helmed by Rumi Jaffery and features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav. Until last year, Rhea Chakraborty was also a part of the film and she had even shared her first look pictures from the sets. However, once the promotions of the film began last month with posters, release date announcement, and now teaser, Rhea is nowhere to be spotted. Her absence is very much evident. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: Statements of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to be Part of NCB Charge Sheet

After she was snubbed from the poster of the film, her close friend told Bollywood Hungama, “After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems”. Rhea’s friend further said that she will not let the snub pull her down. “After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too.”

The film was earlier set for April 30th release but now the makers have preponed the release date. The film is now slated to release in theatres on April 9.