The makers of Chehre finally released the trailer of the much-anticipated film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Rhea Chakraborty but she comes just for a second in the 2.22 minutes of the trailer. The trailer is gripping and we see Amitabh and Emraan playing a suspenseful game of court game. With strong remarks about the country's judicial system, Emraan's character is entangled in the web of suspicion.

The trailer starts with an aerial view of the snow-clad landscape where a car can be seen rushing through the snow-filled road. Amitabh's voice can be heard in the background saying, "Agar aap mein se kisi ne koi apraadh ya jurm kiya ho, toh bohot sambhal ke yaha se gujariye, kyunki yeh khel aapke saath bhi khela jaa sakta hai." Big B and Emraan get ready to 'Face The Game' and we are sure, the trailer will leave you excited for the film.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Also Read - Govinda Reveals He Was Victim of Nepotism, Says 'Saw Amitabh Bachchan's Struggle, Got Punished For Supporting Him'

Sharing the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Everybody is a suspect until proven guilty .. Are you ready to #FaceTheGame ?

The same was tweeted by Emraan Hashmi.



The film is helmed by Rumi Jaffery and features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav. Putting rumours to rest, Rumi Jafry has also featured Rhea Chakraborty for a very brief moment. Earlier, Chehre made headlines for not featuring Rhea in the posters of the film that led to the speculation that she has been ousted by the makers due to ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case being investigated by NCB, ED and CBI.

The film also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is now slated to release in theatres on April 9.