Author Chetan Bhagat has claimed that 'Snob Elitist ecosystem critics' have WhatsApp group. He said that the film critics mutually decide to 'trash a film or actors before the trial'. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Snob elitist ecosystem critics have Whatsapp groups. They mutually decide to trash a movie or actor before the trial. Nobody wants to mess with them as they will collectively trash you. So people keep quiet. Many producers and directors in Bollywood will confirm this. (sic)"

He even said that the film 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was based on his novel Five Point Someone and his story which won awards that year but he was not given any of those awards. He further revealed that ‘as a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected’.

Many know this, for those new here.

“Many know this, for those new here. 1) 3 Idiots was based on my novel Five Point Someone and my story. 2) The film won every story award that year. 3) I was not given any of those story awards. They took them all. 4) As a powerless newcomer I was bullied and was deeply affected. (sic)”

He further wrote o Twitter, “Exhibit IV: snob and elitist critic. I didn’t take any names. Why did he get triggered? Is talentless and served masters. Yet as a eco system warrior believes he can comment on someone way more educated and self made. Why? Angrezi sir.”

Because I am awesome.

Because I threaten the elitist ecosystem.

It all started when Chetan tweeted, “Sushant’s last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don’t act oversmart. Don’t write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don’t try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We’ll be watching.”

To which, Anupama Chopra replied, “Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does!”

He then dropped a bomb and revealed that how her husband, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra was responsible for driving him ‘close to suicide. He wrote, “Ma’am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse?”

The tweets led to debate on Twitter with many calling out Bhagat for threatening Chopra, while others supported the author.

Chetan’s tweet comes amid the nepotism outrage after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.