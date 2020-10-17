The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang have released the trailer of the film. The Hansal Mehta directorial is a sports drama set in a small town in the background of a school where both Rajkummar and Nushrratt play the roles of teachers. The surprise element in the story is the character of actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who plays the role of another teacher in the film. Also Read - Putham Pudhu Kaalai Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Chhalaang looks like the first film that probably seems to be doing justice with the acting skills of Ayyub who has been playing the hero's side-kick for a long time in the movies. At least the trailer shows that enough screen space is given to Ayyub and his role has been well-fetched out. Chhalaang also features a great supporting cast that includes the likes of Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla and Ila Arun among others. Watch the trailer here:

While speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, Rajkummar described Chhalaang as a ‘true family film and a perfect Diwali launch’ while director Hansal Mehta said that this film has got everything from comedy, friendship, rivalry to drama and entertainment. Rajkummar was quoted saying, “Sports plays an essential role in building the character of children while having fun. Chhalaang took me back to my schooldays – looking back I realise how the sports I played in school have shaped me as a person today. This is a special film – a true family watch and perfect as a Diwali launch. I look forward to the release of this inspiring film across the globe and hope that this family entertainer brings back joyful childhood memories while sending a powerful message.”

Chhalaang is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. With a talented starcast, the film seems to be appealing to both the general masses and the audience who seek quality content in cinema. The trailer looks impressive and creates the right buzz around the film. Chhalaang is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Anshul Garg.