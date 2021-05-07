Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in the role of a condom tester in her next yet-to-be-titled film being produced under Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP movies. The actor has signed her first solo female-centric project and it’s indeed a quirky one. After playing the romantic lead in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, Rakul has decided to take the socio-entertainer route to stardom. The film is being directed by Tejas Deoskar. Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Neena Gupta Steals The Show as Arjun Kapoor Brings Home on Wheels From Pak to India

Tejas shared in a statement that the film is a social family entertainer "which aims at destigmatising the use of condoms." He said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, The film will be a bold but humorous take on the same, much like Dream Girl, for this one, I always believed Rakul was best suited for the character. She brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, she was our first choice."

He further revealed that as soon as Rakul heard the narration, she jumped on board. The announcement explains that a condom tester is a 'Quality Control Executive' hired by condom brands before their product hits the market.

The film is planned to be called Chhatriwaali and is being ideated as a direct to OTT release, much like RSVP’s Dhamaka. Before the film landed in Rakul’s lap, it was reportedly offered to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday who allegedly declined the role. While Sara refused the film after the narration, Ananya and her team felt that the concept and the role were too bold for her.

The shoot will begin filming in the upcoming months. On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of Sardar Ka Grandson where she is paired alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Her upcoming Hindi releases include Attack, Mayday and Thank You.