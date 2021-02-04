Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi’s latest musical single ‘Chhor Denge’ is out ans within a few hours it has garnered over 4 million views. The song showcases heartbreak, revenge and a twist at the end. The soulful lyrics will definitely touch you. Nora dons several glamorous avatar as she gives out powerful performance and sizzling dance moves. The mood of the song is augmented by her aggressive dance steps and expressions. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Slays in a Banjaran Avatar in First Look of Her New Song Chhod Denge by T-Series

The song showcases Nora suffering through heartbreak after her boyfriend sets her on fire. However, she survives and comes back to his life with a new face and when the time comes, she takes her revenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Sharing the song, Nora wrote on Instagram, “”Its out now! Song link in bio🖤 #Chhordenge @tseries.official @paramparatandonofficial @ehanbhat @souravkeys @sachettandonofficial Choreoghraphy: @rajitdev Assistants: @ashish_patil2501_officia Styling @manekaharisinghani Assistant @gypsy.girl.world Hair makeup @marcepedrozo.”

Watch the song here:

The song is crooned by Parampara Tandon and composed by Sachet Parampara. The lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh Dubey and is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Speaking about the song, Nora said, “Chhor denge was a new experience for me as an actor, it was emotionally challenging and i had to emote the meaning of the song in so many different ways via facial expressions, eyes, dance and presence. Rajit dev choreographed the song and this will be something new for the audience in terms of my overall performance. i understand pain very well and i worked at making sure I conveyed that on screen correctly”

“Chhor denge’ is an extremely special song for us. Several songs are made everyday but sometimes, somedays, somethings go really special for you. At times you realise that the song you’ve made is magical and there was a certain energy around you which was pushing you to do better than your best capacity”, singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara said.