Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is back with her sizzling dance moves with her upcoming music video ‘Chhor Denge’. Taking to social media, she shared the teaser of the music video and has already set the fans’ heart aflutter. She can be seen in stunning red lehenga teamed up with massive silver jewellery and perfect makeup. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Slays in a Banjaran Avatar in First Look of Her New Song Chhod Denge by T-Series

The song talks of heartbreak and revenge, and the colour theme is suitably red. The mood is augmented by Nora’s aggressive body language and get-up in the video. Nora, who has emerged as Bollywood’s chosen dancing star lately, in special dance numbers of films as well as music videos, sports multiple looks ranging from glamorous to ethereal to intense for Sachet-Parampara’s video. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in This Elegant Pearl And Crystal Adorned Blouse Oozing Vintage Vibe

Sharing the teaser, she wrote, “This Valentine season beware in love! Serving revenge on 4th February with #ChhorDenge. Stay tuned!” Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Million Bucks in Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set, See VIRAL Photos

Watch the teaser here:

The singer-composer duo of Sachet and Parampara shot to fame last year with their song Bekhayali in the Shahid Kapoor hit Kabir Singh. The pair subsequently have got married in November last year. Their new song Chhor denge is shot across Rajasthan, and the music video is directed by Arvindr Khaira. The song, also featuring actor Ehan Bhat, will be out on February 4.

Talking the song, the singer duo said, “Chhor denge’ is an extremely special song for us. Several songs are made everyday but sometimes, somedays, somethings go really special for you. At times you realise that the song you’ve made is magical and there was a certain energy around you which was pushing you to do better than your best capacity.”

Are you excited about the song?

