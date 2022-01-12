Mumbai: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii was widely loved and appreciated in 2021. With this movie, Nushrratt finally came into her own as a performer and delivered her career’s finest. While Nushrratt established herself as one of the most popular young stars with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it was with Chhori that she finally got her due with raw and real performance.Also Read - Movies to Watch Out For in 2022: From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra to Katrina's Merry Christmas

However, after the massive appreciation that Chhorii has received on the OTT platform, the makers recently announced 'Chhorii 2' carrying forward the story from the last film. With this, Nushrratt Bharuccha has become the only actress after Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor to headline a movie franchise.

While Vidya led the way with films like Kahaani and Kahaani 2, there were also reports of Shraddha Kapoor returning with Stree 2. What stands confirmed though is Nushrratt Bharuccha taking centre stage in Chhorii 2, which promises double the level of squirms and chills.

While we often witness male stars carrying forward successful film franchises, it’s very rare to see our leading ladies do the same. Vidya Balan was the first to break the mould and carry a successful franchise on her shoulders. When we talk about her films, her popular ‘Kahaani’ franchise pops upright on the top. Now with the reports of Chhorii 2, the makers seem to have put their confidence in Nushrratt’s ability to take the franchise ahead. This is especially impressive for someone who made a splash in the romantic-comedy space and is already headlining a horror franchise and a challenging genre this early in her career.

The horror was Nushrratt’s first solo lead, one that won her praise from the audience and critics alike as she single-handedly shouldered the film with a vulnerable yet power-packed performance.