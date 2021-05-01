New Delhi: Hours after actor Sonu Sood alleged that China is blocking ‘lots of consignment of oxygen concentrators to India that he had ordered, the Chinese Ambassador in New Delhi Sun Weidong responded by saying that China will do its best to help India in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. He tweeted, “Noted your Twitter info Mr Sood. China will do its utmost to support India fighting Covid-19. To my knowledge, freight air routes from China to India are operating normally. The past two weeks have witnessed 61 freight flights from China to India in operation.” Also Read - Kanupriya, Famous Doordarshan Anchor, Dies of Covid-19

Earlier in the day, Sonu Sood took to Twitter and tweeted, “We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute.” He requested the Chinese envoy to India and the country’s foreign minister to look into the matter and ‘help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives’.

We are trying to get hundreds of oxygen concentrators to India. It’s sad to say that China has blocked lots of our consignments and here in India we are losing lives every minute. I request @China_Amb_India @MFA_China to help us get our consignments cleared so we can save lives🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 1, 2021



This comes a day after Chinese President Xi Jinpings extended Beijings support to counter the second Covid wave in India is a major step, marking the first direct communication between the two leaders following the Chennai informal summit in 2019. Interestingly, Xi reached out to the Prime Minister, after US President Joe Biden and the Russian President Vladimir Putin had spoken to Modi, and followed up their conversation with the dispatch of planeloads of essential medical supplies to counter the second vicious wave of Covid-19.

President Xi said, ‘I am very concerned about the recent situation of Covid-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese Government and people, as well as in my own name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian Government and people’. The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic.”