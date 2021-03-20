Actor Priyanka Chopra’s interview with Oprah Winfrey’s talk show Super Soul finally released on Disney Plus and fans are excited after watching her interview. They call out her for ‘inspiring souls’ with her ‘touching interview’. Netizens also hail her for opening up about her secret, struggle and life. One user tweeted, “When I don’t have studied for exams but my friends sends answer to me on WHATSAPP #ChopraOnOprah.” They even trended the hastag #ChopraOnOprah on Twitter. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Recalls First Meeting With Nick Jonas, Says 'Didn't Take Him Seriously'

"Talking about her diverse religious background, Chopra shared how she spent her childhoos watching her father singing in a mosque, and her mother visiting temples, while she herself attended a convent school. #ChopraOnOprah", wrote another.

One more user wrote, "Extremely happy to see her in Super Soul, she have done excellent job in her life. Totally deserve to be there where only inspirational people get interviewed. #ChopraOnOprah."

During the interview she speaks on religion and faith, she said, “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”

She also recalls her meeting with Nick Jonas and said, “I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s… I don’t know if that’s something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him.”