Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday at around 1:52 am at the Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the hospital on June 20 after complaining of breathing issues. The legendary choreographer was 72. She is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. She was reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus. Also Read - Saroj Khan Health Update: Renowned Choreographer's Son Confirms 'She is Doing Better And Recuperating'

The popular dance master of Bollywood will be buried on Friday. Her last rites will be performed in Malvani in Malad, Mumbai. She worked in the movies for over four decades and choreographed more than 2000 songs. She got her debut movie as an independent choreographer in 1974 – Geeta Mera Naam. She received three national awards for her contribution in cinema and choreographing popular dance numbers such as Hawa Hawai – Mr India (1987), Ek Do Teen – Tezaab (1988), Choli Ke Piche – Khal Nayak (1993), Chane Ke Khait Me – Anjaam (1994), Dola Re Dola – Devdas (2002). Her last song that was picturised on her favourite student Madhuri Dixit remains Tabaah Ho Gaye – Kalank (2019). Also Read - Netizens Pray For Saroj Khan’s Speedy Recovery After She Gets Hospitalised Following Breathing Issues

In her career spanning four decades, Khan considered Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi as her best students in the industry. In her last interview with india.com, Saroj expressed her love for Madhuri and mentioned that there could never be any other actor like her. Also Read - Saroj Khan Hospitalised After Having Difficulty in Breathing, Reports Say It’s Not COVID-19

May her soul rest in peace!