Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday was subjected to mindless trolling on social media for wearing a sheer black dress at recently held party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor’s father, Chunky Panday now opened up on the same and mentioned that he has taught her daughter to ignore such criticism. In his latest conversation with a daily, Chunky said he has never dictated fashion choices to his daughters and they are very sensible.Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “We, as parents, have never told her what to wear and what not to. We brought up both of our daughters quite well, and they are very sensible. Ananya is in the show business today, and she needs to look glamorous. She should put her best foot forward and dress up.” Also Read - Ishaan Khatter's Mother Neliima Azeem Calls Ananya Panday ‘A Part Of Family’

Chunky and Bhavana have two daughters – Ananya and Rysa. While Ananya is working in the film industry, Rysa is still studying. At a party that took place last week, Ananya could be seen wearing a black net dress that came with a corset bodysuit and a thigh-high slit in the centre. The actor styled the dress with no statement jewellery, loosely crumpled hair and subtle makeup. Ananya’s fashion game received mixed responses from the users on Instagram and Twitter. Also Read - Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter's Mushy Pics On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Are Proof That She Is One Of The Kapoors Now

While speaking about the fashion picks of his daughters, Chunky said he knows his kids can make anything work with their innocence. He was quoted as saying, “One thing I know for sure about my girls is that there’s a certain kind of innocence in them. I’m sure they can wear anything and carry them off without looking vulgar. I tell Ananya, ‘At least people are discussing you, be it good or bad’.”

This is not the first time when Ananya was trolled for her choice of an outfit. The 23-year-old has been making waves on the internet with her fashionable appearances in the media. Her Instagram profile is filled with photos that have set the internet on fire. What do you think of Ananya’s black dress look?