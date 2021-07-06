Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi starrer Hungama 2 is already creating a buzz on social media ever since the makers dropped the trailer of the film earlier this month. Now, they have unveiled the most-awaited track of the film ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, a remix version of the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali’ that also featured Shilpa Shetty, along with Akshay Kumar, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Also Read - Toofaan Todun Taak Song Out: Farhan Akhtar Salutes Fighters With His ‘Ab Uthega, Toofaan Uthega’ Track

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is remade in party number unlike the original song, which is a romantic track. The song revolves around Shilpa and Meezaan, who can be seen flirting with each other as her on-screen husband Paresh Rawal gets worried about their steamy dance number. Shilpa is graceful and flaunts her fashion statement in stunning co-ord dress and Meezaan can be seen projecting his father, Javed Jaaferi’s dancing genes. However, the remake loses the charm of the original old soon and might disappoint you. After watching the track, you might miss Akshay Kumar in the song. Also Read - Hungama 2 Trailer: Shilpa Shetty's Comeback is Fine But Where's Comedy, Ask Netizens - Check Twitter Reactions

The song is also choreographed with the original hook-up steps of the song. In fact, the makers have even kept Shilpa’s costume very similar to her animal print dress from the original song. Also Read - Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Brings a Deeply Inspiring Story of Grit And Will on Amazon Prime Video

Hungama 2 marks Priyadarshan’s comeback as a director after his last film Rangrezz in 2013. It is a remake of the 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. The film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Johny Lever, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, among others. The romantic-comedy film will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.