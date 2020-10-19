The Simmba duo – Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are back with another commercial entertainer titled Cirkus. As revealed in a report by Mid-Day, the film is Shetty’s take on William Shakespeare’s acclaimed play – The Comedy of Errors. Cirkus is expected to go on the floors next month at Mumbai Mehboob Studios where a big set is under construction for the first schedule of the film. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's 83 To Have Theatrical Christmas Release, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Pushed To 2021

Ranveer Singh plays identical twins in Cirkus

The most exciting part about the film is Ranveer's double role. The actor, who gave his career's most commercial performance in Shetty's Simmba, is playing a double role for the first time on-screen. Not just this, actor Varun Sharma, who was seen in Shetty's Dilwale, also has a double role as the aide of Ranveer's characters.

The daily quoted a source close to the production mentioning that it’s the story of identical twins who were separated from each other. “Each twin also has an identical attendance essayed by Varun. The laugh riot will trace how the foursome cross paths, leading to a case of mistaken identity and confusion. While Rohit has stayed true to the outline of the source material he has introduced new plot twists and characters. The film will be Rohit’s take on The Comedy of Errors and have his signature brand of humour,” the source added.

Rohit Shetty brings the Golmaal cast again

Cirkus features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads opposite the two characters of Ranveer. Shetty has also collaborated with many faces from his Golmaal starcast including Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, and Vrajesh Hirji among others. The film will be shot across Mumbai, Goa, and Ooty and will be released in winter 2021 if all goes well. Cirkus is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has got Kabir Khan’s ’83 and YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline for release. He has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht, however, the film has been put on the back burner for now.