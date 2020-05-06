Shweta Bachchan’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda graduated fromNew York’s Fordham University on Wednesday. However, the graduation ceremony did not happen this year due to coronavirus lockdown. But Shweta made sure that her daughter does not miss out on the fun and hosted a DIY graduation ceremony for her at home. Navya’s black robe was hand-stitched from scratch and her scholar’s cap was made out of the black chart paper. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Apprehensive About Being Judged For Breaking Social Distancing Rules

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, proud mother captioned the post, “Class of 2020 – Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Gives Another Tribute to Rishi Kapoor in iForIndia Concert, Recalls The 'Exuberance of Dear Chintu'

Meanwhile, there have been rumours have been doing the rounds that Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Meezaan reacted to the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone”.

For those who don’t know, Navya Naveli Nanda has conferred the Ageless Beauty Award for the Decade. She has not made her debut in the Bollywood but is already a star and has an immense fan following.