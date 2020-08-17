Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest. From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, people flooded social media with their condolence. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, “Tributes and Heartfelt Condolences at the passing of Legendary classical singer Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj ji #OmShanti.” Also Read - Pandit Jasraj Passes Away at 90: PM Modi Pays His Condolence, Says 'He Leaves Deep Void in Indian Cultural Sphere'

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear abt the passing away of #Pt Jasraj. Ever since my accident in Jan 2020, I’ve been waking up to the strains of #The BestofPanditJasraj n am deeply grateful 4 d solace his voice has given me over d yrs.Condolences to Durga and the family.RIP.”

Musician Adnan Sami wrote, “Moments with him are one of the most cherished moments of my life. I learned so much from his music. He encouraged me so much. One of the highlights of my life is him singing my composition. He’s left a musical treasure for us that is immortal! I will miss him..Folded handsCrying face #PanditJasraj.”

The news was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj. The official statement reads, “With profound grief we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace.”

Born in 1930 in Haryana, the celebrated classical singer presented the Mewati Gharana to the global music connoisseur. With a career spanning 80 years, Pandit Jasraj’s oeuvre ranged from the world stage to Indian film music.

His rendition of ‘Raga Ahir Bhairav’ was used in Ang Lee’s global hit of 2012, Life Of Pi, and he also sang ‘Vandana karo’ in the 1966 film ‘Ladki Sahyadri Ki’. Pandit Jasraj’s other soundtrack contributions are his Jugalbandi with Bhimsen Joshi in the 1973 film, ‘Birbal My Brother’, and ‘Vaada tumse hai’ in the 2008 horror film, 1920.