Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is roaring in the box office. It was the biggest release after the theatres reopened after Covid-19 induced lockdown. Following the reopening of theatres, the filmmakers flooded the social media with their respective film release announcements. Now, John Abraham is all set for his film release, Satyameva Jayate 2 which will see a clash on the box office with Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth.

For the uninitiated, John and Akshay had a fallout a couple of years ago and had a sort of cold war but now John is ready to burn the hatchet and let bygones be bygones. Speaking with Times of India, John addressed the rift rumours with Akshay and denied it completely. He was quoted as saying, "Everything depends on whether you have audiences coming in and thankfully Sooryavanshi has opened the floodgates of that. So we hope audiences come in and get entertained."

Talking about clash with Antim, he said, "I feel at least in the first six months, all films should have decided to give each other some space. But unfortunately, I also understand the reality that there are more films than space. If clashes are imminent, so be it. We can only wish well for others, that's it."

John-Akshay Clash:

In 2018, John and Akshay had a fallout and it was all because of their films clashing at the bx office, a clash many insiders believe could have been avoided and since then, reportedly their relationship soured.