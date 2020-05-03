Singer Lata Mangeshkar is finding it hard to come to terms with actor Rishi Kapoor‘s death. The entire film industry and fans all over the country are currently mourning the demise of one of the most-loved and celebrated Indian actors. After posting a series of tweets remembering the moments spent with Kapoor, the veteran singer made another post wishing for him to come back. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 3: Rishi Kapoor Had a Cancer Relapse, Reveals His Friend Rakesh Roshan

Mangeshkar tweeted Kapoor's popular song, Om Shanti Om, from the movie Karz (1980) and wrote a heartbreaking note. In the movie, Rishi's character gets reincarnated and comes back into the lives of people from the previous birth. The veteran singer recalled the same storyline and wished for it to be possible in the real world as well. She wrote, "Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge. Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho" (sic)

Rishi ji aap bahut yaad aarahe ho aur hamesha yaad aate rahoge. Ye sochna pagalpan sa lagega magar kash aisa ho sake ki jaise aap Karz film mein wapas aaye the waise asal zindagi mein wapas aajayein to kitna accha ho https://t.co/2PYzq48WgF
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 2, 2020

Earlier, on April 30, the day Kapoor left for his journey to the heavenly abode, the singer had shared a throwback picture of herself holding a baby Rishi Kapoor in her arms. She paid tribute to the late actor with the picture and also revealed that it was the man himself who sent her that photo a few days back. Expressing that the news of Kapoor’s demise left her speechless, the singer wrote, “Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun.” (sic)

Kuch samay pehle Rishi ji ne mujhe unki aur meri ye tasveer bheji thi.wo sab din,sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Main shabdheen hogayi hun. pic.twitter.com/IpwCKMqUBq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was suffering from cancer relapse when he got hospitalised in Mumbai this time. The actor had declared himself cancer-free in September last year. However, the illness reportedly came back after he went to Delhi to attend a wedding and also begin the shoot of his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen.