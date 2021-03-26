Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwrenching post for his late mother. The actor took a moment to remember her mother on her ninth death anniversary. Sharing an old photo of his mom in which she could be seen flashing her widest smile, Arjun wrote how he misses her the most and there’s nothing that can replace the void that she has left in his life. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Pouts in First Selfie After Birth of Second Child, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Roast Chicken Glow'

The Gunday actor wrote a highly emotional post and mentioned how he longes to hear his name from her. "I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u… come back na…" he wrote. Check out the full post here:

Arjun received a lot of love on his post from his industry colleagues including his ladylove Malaika Arora who put a heart emoji and showed her support. Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tiger Shroff, Rhea Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Manish Malhotra, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Maheep Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Shanoo Sharma among others wished strength to Arjun in the comments section of the post.

In another post, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor wrote a heartwarming note about her mother with a picture of her frame on a wall in the house. In the caption of her post, she wrote about missing her mom and how she could give up anything in the whole wide world to just have one last conversation with her. Anshula mentioned that ‘9 years without you is already a lifetime.’ Check out the full post here:

Arjun and Anshula’s mom, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away on March 25, 2012, at the age of 48. She was suffering from cancer and hypertension and died due to multiple organ failure. May her soul rest in peace!