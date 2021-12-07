Jaipur: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barawara in Rajasthan on December 9. Ahead of their wedding festivities, an advocate has filed a complaint against them and others for blocking the roads used to reach the famous Chauth Mata temple. As reported by Deccan Chronicles, Rajasthan-based advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority after the road that gives way to the temple got shut down for a week as part of the security planning for the VicKat wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: Sangeet Ceremony Practice Begins, Teri Ore-Kaala Chashma on List

The lawsuit has been filed against Vicky, Katrina, their wedding venue, the manager of Dix Senses Fort Barwara, and the District Collector under whose supervision the preparations have been done in the place.

As mentioned in the complaint, the road that has been blocked leads the devotees to the Chauth Mata Temple which is a centuries-old temple and is visited by hundreds of people every day. The Six Senses Fort is located on the way to this temple and the authorities have decided to shut down that road from December 6 to December 12. This has increased the troubles of the people who have planned their visits to the famous temple to seek blessings from Chauth Mata.

Vicky and Katrina are also expected to visit the famous Trinetra Ganesh Temple situated at the height of 1500 ft to seek divine blessings ahead of their wedding. While the couple’s family members and close friends have already reached the venue, more guests from the film industry are expected to leave Mumbai today. Watch this space for all the LIVE UPDATES on Katrina and Vicky’s wedding here.