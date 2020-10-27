Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are all geared up for promotions of their upcoming film Coolie No 1. On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share glamorous pictures from the film’s photoshoot. In the pictures, while Sara looks stunning in a pink one-sleeved jumpsuit paired with silver stilettoes, Varun looks dapper in a black t-shirt and matching trousers. Sara glammed up her look with nude lipstick and kohled-up eyes. Also Read - Amazon Prime's Festive Releases: Coolie No. 1 Gets Christmas; Durgavati, And Soorarai Pottru Also on The List

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Think pink. Coolie No 1 with my hero no 1 Varun Dhawan. (sic)” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Speaks on Rumours of Distancing Himself From Sara Ali Khan After Her Name Came in Drugs Case

Check out the pictures here:



On Sara’s 25th birthday, Varun shared a video from the sets of the film where he can be seen showering Sara with kisses. He wrote, “Happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan. You light up all our lives. Stay PG-13 but number 1 in Raju’s heart. (sic)”



This is the first project where Varun and Sara have collaborated together. Coolie No 1 was expected to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of theatres. The film is now set for direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the big-budget films that are set to release on the streaming giant.

Coolie No 1 has been directed by David Dhawan. It is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film Coolie No 1 (1995). The film recently clocked 25 years. The filming of the David Dhawan directorial began in August last year in Bangkok. After shooting the major parts in Thailand, the team flew back to Mumbai where the rest of the film was shot. After the lockdown was lifted up, the team wanted to capture the churches and the beaches of Goa to bring more peppiness to Sara’s character and define romance between her and Varun’s character.