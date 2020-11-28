After a lot of anticipation, the makers finally dropped the trailer of Coolie No. 1. Starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, and Paresh Rawal in the lead, it is the remake of the ’90s popular film with the same title that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Also Read - Coolie No 1 Trailer to Release Tomorrow, Varun Dhawan Shares His Various Quirky Avatars- Check Trailer Date, Time

The trailer gives away everything that is expected from the David Dhawan entertainer. Shot in Thailand, Mumbai and Goa, Coolie No. 1 looks stunning and Varun-Sara appears quirky together. However, the actor’s chemistry with Paresh Rawal, who plays the role of Sara’s father in the film, steals the show. The background is laced with several hit numbers from the original Coolie No. 1 including ‘Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya’ and the very popular ‘Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh‘. Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Govinda Finally Reacts To Krushna Abhishek's Statement, Says 'I’ve Been At Receiving End of Krushna, Kashmera’s Defamatory Comments'

Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan All Set For a Bollywood Career, Actor Says Both His Sons Will be Actors

Coolie No. 1 has everything that one expects from an out-and-out mass entertainer featuring Varun in the lead. It has drama, romance, loud action scenes, heavy dialogues, gorgeous set-up, funny one-liners, and a colourful visual appeal. The trailer promises a fun ride where all you have to do is put your brains aside and watch the film for the giggles and some nostalgia.

Coolie No. 1 is being marketed as David Dhawan’s 45th film and it’s hitting Amazon Prime Video as the big Christmas Day release this year.

Your thoughts on the trailer?