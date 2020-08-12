Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. In the official statement shared by the couple announcing the good news, they wrote, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child? Taimur Ali Khan to Have a Sibling Soon?

Now, Soha Ali Khan has congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with the caption ‘The quadfather’ referring to the fact that Saif will become a father for the fourth time. Sharing the congratulatory post, Soha wrote, “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy – and radiant as ever! (sic)” Also Read - Kareena & Saif Are Expecting Their Second Baby And Twitter Can't Keep Calm | See Hilarious Memes

However, when contacted Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, he told an entertainment portal that Kareena and Saif had not told him anything and has no idea if the news is true. “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company”, he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is postponed to December 2021 release due to coronavirus pandemic. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Amazon Prime show Dilli, films Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Saif and Kareena met on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with each other. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20, 2016.