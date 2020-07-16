COVID-19 Positive: Soon after legendary actor Rekha’s half building in the Bandstand area of Bandra got sealed and declared as a containment area by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after her security guard tested positive, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s home also got sealed. Now, as per the latest reports, the security guard of Akhtar has tested positive for Coronavirus. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Vegetable Prices Double With No Buyers, High Transport Cost Amid COVID-19

According to BMC authorities, Farhan Akhtar's home is not far away from Rekha's. They share a boundary wall with each other and therefore they advised all celebrities residing in the area to take all necessary precautions. BMC has posted the mandatory notice at the gates of Akhtar's building. The notice reads: "This area has been declared as Containment Area as a resident is found positive in coronavirus test. The entry to this area is restricted and violation of rules is punishable."

Farhan Akhtar yet to take COVID-19 test after security guard tests positive.

Following this, four more watchmen at residences near Rekha's bungalow have reportedly tested positive and have been shifted to BMC's COVID-19 facility. Reports of nine more persons, who came in close contact with the staff, are awaited. According to the ward office, these staff members must have been meeting on a regular basis and hence got infected.

While Rekha’s bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed. Only the entrance of her house is sanitised as no one opened the door when BMC officials reached. The actor has also refused to get her coronavirus test done and BMC is also not binding on Rekha to get the test done as she didn’t come in close contact with any of her staff. She has informed the BMC that she has been in home-isolation for the past few weeks.