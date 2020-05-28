Leading by example yet again, actor Akshay Kumar got associated with a new initiative and provided sanitary napkins for the underprivileged women who are struggling to maintain menstrual hygiene due to the COVID-19 crisis. The actor teamed up with Samarpan, a group of doctors and civil servants who are helping the daily wage workers and the migrant workers. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA After Association Reaches Out to Sajid Nadiadwala For Help

Akshay urged people to donate sanitary pads to the women along with fulfilling other necessities of the workers. “A great cause needs your support. COVID doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts,” he said. Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Set to be Demolished For Being Unused Amid Lockdown

Samarpan has so far distributed over 19,000 sanitation kits in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Jodhpur, Anand, Lattur and Ujjain. The organisation has also teamed up with Kunal Kapoor and Varun Sheth’s Ketto.org to raise funds under the initiative. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 28: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 2 cr to Mumbai Police After 3 Personnel Die of Coronavirus

Akshay began providing awareness of menstrual hygiene during the release of his film PadMan that was appreciated widely by both critics and the audience. The actor has travelled across countries with his film to teach underprivileged people about the importance of maintaining menstrual hygiene and using a sanitary napkin instead of their make-shift pads. The film also featured Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in important roles. Directed by R Balki, it was produced by Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna under her production house Mrs Funny Bones.