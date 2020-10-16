Actor Vivek Oberoi‘s wife Priyanka Alva was sent a notice by the crime branch in the Sandalwood drugs case after her brother, Aditya Alva went absconding in the case. The notice comes a day after the CCB conducted a search at Vivek’s Mumbai residence to look out for Aditya who has been absconding since September 4. Also Read - Search at Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai Residence in Drugs Case After Brother-in-Law Aditya Alva Goes Absconding

A lookout notice was issued around three weeks ago in the case. The cops couldn't find Alva at Vivek's Juhu residence on Thursday. News agency ANI confirmed the development in the case and tweeted, "City Crime Branch Bengaluru serves notice to Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with Sandalwood drug case. #Karnataka CCB raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case y'day."

Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister Jeevaraj Alva, is one of the 11 people accused in the Sandalwood drugs racket. The CCB has made many arrests in the case including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who are under judicial custody for over a month now. Earlier in September, the CCB had also raided various properties of Aditya Alva in the same case including a resort where he reportedly used to host weekend parties attended by many celebrities from the Kannada film industry.

While the search is on for Aditya Alva, no statement from the family has been released in the case.