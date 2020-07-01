The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok which came in the wake of India-China face-off in Ladakh. However, the fact that many livelihoods have been affected by the ban can’t be ignored. Applauding the government move and supporting the ban, Daisy Shah spoke to Bollywood Life, she says that the decision taken by the government must be taken after considering all the points and understanding what trouble they might be going through China. She further states that being an Indian, we should trust the government decision and accept it. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Supports Government’s Decision on Banning Chinese Apps, Here's What She Has to Say

She said, “When it comes to sudden decisions, we have gone through demonitisation, so this is nothing compared to that. The decision has been taken by the government, and I’m pretty sure it must be taken considering all the points and understanding what trouble they might be going through with China, and obviously, they must be having their own legit reasons to take this step. We being citizens of India, I think we should trust the government and accept their decisions when it comes to such things.” Also Read - TikTok Ban in India: From Rashami Desai to Kamya Punjabi, TV Celebs Applaud Government Move to Ban Chinese Apps



Opening on how it could be a temporary thing, she said that we all know the kind of problem our country is going through China and ‘why give them that much of profit when it comes to using their apps’. “As far as I know, there was a temporary ban in TikTok earlier. It was a for a certain period of time and all I can hope and pray that this time, too, it’ll follow the same route just to clear out their differences and all that. We obviously know the kind of problem our country is facing with China and we don’t want to deal with them and why give them that much of profit when it comes to using their apps. But in this entire bargain, the owner of TikTok is suffering the problems happening between two countries. I’m pretty sure he’s got no hand in this, or at least I can hope so. But as I said, we live in this country and we need to support our country first before supporting other countries. I mean, this is a thought everybody will have’, she was quoted as saying by the portal.

BIG BREAKING: Indian Govt bans 59 Chinese apps, including Tik-Tok. Full list: pic.twitter.com/QR1dpRPln5 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 29, 2020



Raising concerns over those whose livelihood is affected, she said, “I was on TikTok for only two months, so for me it’s not a major difference that it’s been shut, but I can only hope and pray that others who’ve been on the app for so many years and who are actually the TikTokers and content creators and who earn a living through it, I feel bad for him. And I’m talking more about the employees of TikTok in India, not only those who are on TikTok. That’s what I feel, but then again, I could be wrong as I was only on the app for two months.”

“In fact, I did have a word with one of my friends from TikTok who told me that this may be a temporary case and that though they’re not allowing anyone new to come on TikTok, but the existing ones stay. However, since the app has been completely banned in the country, you can post, but nobody can see it, and this void is going to remain for a few months. So, let’s just keep our fingers crossed that like the previous time, this ban, too, only lasts for a some time”, she added.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live, and others.