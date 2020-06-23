Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created an uproar in the Indian film industry. From celebrities to netizens, people are slamming Bollywood biggies for the prevailing nepotism. As per the report in Times of India, veteran actor Dalip Tahil says in Bollywood, box office numbers decide everything and Sushant was a bankable actor. He states that one cannot boycott an actor, who scores well at the ticket window. According to Dalip, career problems could not have been the only reason for his demise. He states that the accumulation of several factors and professional issues might have been one of them. Also Read - Daughter Surprises Her Dad With Unique Gift, Buys Plot of Land on Moon For Him For Father's Day!

Speaking about industry influential people boycotting Sushant, he says that there might have been differences with producers as sometimes contracts go haywire. He asserted that an actor who is saleable and brings the audience to theatres cannot go jobless.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police is investigating the suicide case. Until now, the police have interrogated 15 people including his former publicist Rohini Iyer, his family, his staff at Mumbai residence, Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, his friends among others.

His family hosted a prayer meet at their residence in Patna for the late actor. The prayer meet was attended by Manoj Tiwari and Akshara Singh.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The reports claim that he was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the same.

He has featured in films such as PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shudh Desi Romance, Chhchhore, Raabta, Kai Po Che among others.