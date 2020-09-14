A Bollywood dancer, who goes by the name Ankush Surwade, died at the Sion hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after suffering a brain injury in an accident. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the dancer’s family found stitches on the dead body of their son that was handed over to them at around 1 pm. The relatives confirmed that the body was Ankush’s and asked the staff to keep it in the mortuary as they made arrangements for the last rituals. Also Read - 70-Year-Old Man Marries 55-Year-Old Woman After Falling In Love At Hospital, Grandkids Attend Wedding

The report added that when they returned to ask for the body at around 5 pm, they were handed over another cadaver. The family went inside the mortuary to check four more bodies only to find that none of them was Ankush’s. Also Read - MP Family Dances to 'Chhichhore' Song After Recovering From Covid-19, Video Goes Viral | Watch

A friend of the deceased dancer, Jitesh Gupta, said that they also checked with another elderly who collected a dead body from the mortuary at around 4 pm but could not find it. He said that the family suspects that Ankush’s kidney was removed because there’s no other explanation for the stitches on his abdomen while he underwent brain surgery in August. “We also suspect that Surwade’s kidney was removed. Why would he have stitches on his abdomen? He underwent brain surgery in the last week of August.” Also Read - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Stops Cavalcade After Seeing Injured E-Rickshaw Driver, Helps Him Reach Hospital

As the news got attention, the hospital suspended two staff members who worked at the mortuary on Sunday evening. The dean of the hospital, Dr Mohan Joshi did not make any official statement on the case. The report quoted BJP legislator Captain R Tamil Selvan saying that the hospital indeed took out the boy’s kidney. “They cut him near his kidney, despite the fact that he had head injuries. Later they handed the family a different body. We believe another family carried out the final rites on Ankush’s body,” he said.