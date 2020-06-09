Actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today and for her special day, she is back to Mumbai to be with her family. Taking to Instagram, her father and actor Anil Kapoor posted an endearing wish. Sharing her series of pictures, he called her ‘daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand Ahuja, a star on screen and an icon with unimitable style’. He further added that she is his ‘confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know and now bona fide master chef’. Also Read - Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 5 Silly And Controversial Statements by Actor That Shocked Bollywood

Take a look at the post here:



Anand Ahuja also took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the celebrations and wished her with an adorable post.

Sonam had cut her birthday cake last night and it looks like a big celebration at her residence. Clad in a black dress, she blew candles in the pictures shared by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Meanwhile, she has been staying at Delhi during the lockdown period and has always given a sneak peek into her quarantine activities with Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor, film based on adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.