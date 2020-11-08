Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets of his upcoming film, Jersey. Taking to Instagram, he shared the latest look sporting a lean body and long hair as he gears up for the shoot. He can be seen in a cricket ground carrying a cricket bat and wearing batting pads. He has wrapped up the shoot of the film. He can be seen clad in a shirt and black shorts teamed up with black tights as he carries the cricket kit. Also Read - Hema Malini Shares Throwback Picture Dressed as Goddess, Says, 'Glad I Finally Found This'

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhana. (sic)"

Earlier, the actor had posted a mirror-selfie and looks absolutely dapper with long hair look teamed up with floral shirt. The actor had also tweeted, “t’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. (sic)”

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film with the same name. The film is based on a failed cricketer in his 30s, who returns to the field to fulfil his aspirations to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish, who wants a jersey as a gift.

The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of his on-screen mentor.