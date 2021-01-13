Late actor Jiah Khan’s death sent shock waves across the nation and it is still a mystery, even after eight years. She was found dead at her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. Now, BBC has come out with a three-part documentary on the actor and her death, titled Death In Bollywood. The episodes of the documentary are not available to watch in India. The synopsis of the show suggests that her British family is of the opinion that the truth behind her demise is still not out. The first episode attracted 700k viewers on Monday night. Also Read - Jiah Khan Death Anniversary: Timeline of Events Surrounding The Mysterious Death of Nishabd Actor
The synopsis further reads, “According to her family, various questions about the night of Jiah’s death still remain unanswered. The police never found the tracksuit that Jiah was seen wearing on CCTV just 15 minutes before her death. They soon concluded that Jiah had been driven to suicide by her boyfriend. In Indian law, this is a crime, abetment of suicide, which carries a jail sentence of up to ten years. He denies the charge. Jiah’s mother Rabia hires a private forensic investigator, who raises questions about the forensic evidence and suggests that the police may have been too quick to conclude this was suicide. She is determined to fight on for what she sees as justice for Jiah.”
The first episode aired on January 11 at 9 pm. After watching the first episode, netizens were heartbroken. One user tweeted, “Watching #DeathInBollywood on BBC2 and my heart just breaks for Jiah Khan and her family. Bollywood is all about appearances. Super glamorous on the outside, dirty seedy filth on the inside. And the Indian media is vile in the way it sensationally reports on tragedies like this.”
Another tweeted, “BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated… the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah.”
Jiah Khan Suicide:
The actor, who worked in films such as Nishabd, Ghajini, and Housefull, was allegedly found dead at her apartment on June 3, 2013 at the age of 25. In her suicide note, she highlighted her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, who was arrested a week later after her death and was later granted bail on July 2, 2013. At that time, the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the case in June 2014. Her mother, Rabya Khan asserted that her daughter was murdered.
While the Central Bureau of Investigation pronounced her death as a suicide, UK-based forensic expert Jason James-Pynes claimed that her hanging was staged. As per the state’s forensic experts, the injury marks on her lower lip was a result of ‘friction with the teeth during the commission of the act’ and are ‘blunt force trauma to the mouth region (for example punching or a hand placed over the mouth).
Mumbai session court frames charges against Sooraj Pancholi for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. Sooraj denies charges and pleads innocence.