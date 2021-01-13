Late actor Jiah Khan’s death sent shock waves across the nation and it is still a mystery, even after eight years. She was found dead at her Juhu apartment on June 3, 2013. Now, BBC has come out with a three-part documentary on the actor and her death, titled Death In Bollywood. The episodes of the documentary are not available to watch in India. The synopsis of the show suggests that her British family is of the opinion that the truth behind her demise is still not out. The first episode attracted 700k viewers on Monday night. Also Read - Jiah Khan Death Anniversary: Timeline of Events Surrounding The Mysterious Death of Nishabd Actor

The synopsis further reads, “According to her family, various questions about the night of Jiah’s death still remain unanswered. The police never found the tracksuit that Jiah was seen wearing on CCTV just 15 minutes before her death. They soon concluded that Jiah had been driven to suicide by her boyfriend. In Indian law, this is a crime, abetment of suicide, which carries a jail sentence of up to ten years. He denies the charge. Jiah’s mother Rabia hires a private forensic investigator, who raises questions about the forensic evidence and suggests that the police may have been too quick to conclude this was suicide. She is determined to fight on for what she sees as justice for Jiah.”

The first episode aired on January 11 at 9 pm. After watching the first episode, netizens were heartbroken. One user tweeted, “Watching #DeathInBollywood on BBC2 and my heart just breaks for Jiah Khan and her family. Bollywood is all about appearances. Super glamorous on the outside, dirty seedy filth on the inside. And the Indian media is vile in the way it sensationally reports on tragedies like this.”

Watching #deathinbollywood crazy how they say the investigation was botched from the off, rings a few bells… the same case for SSR’s death. The investigation wasn’t done properly and the authorities stuck on the story that she committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/rkBlAARy8z — Sandi Hirani (@Sandi_H_xx) January 11, 2021

After watching the first episode of #DeathInBollywood – it prompts more Qs about #JiahKhan ‘s passing away than closure. As a viewer, even I’m asking the most basic Qs in the investigation, so wonder how Mumbai Police / CBI did such a “shoddy” job. Whatever! Rest in peace JK! — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) January 11, 2021

Watched 3-part BBC documentary series #DeathInBollywood about #JiahKhan death:

– It’s heartbreaking

– Many parallels with #SushantSinghRajput death

– Poorly researched. Lots of key information about case & those involved missing

– Indian police & CBI not participating is telling — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) January 12, 2021

Today I watch jiah khan’s documentary in BBC iPlayer. #DeathInBollywood she didn’t take her life.Her life was taken by those devils who brutally killed her. We want justice4that beautiful&innocent soul.We r with her&her family. #JusticeForJiahKhan @JiahKhanJustice @smitaparikh2 pic.twitter.com/d0zyWWf6PH — Roshni Gupta (@RoshniG19830581) January 12, 2021

BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated… the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) January 11, 2021

Very sad documentary #DeathInBollywood . Very conflicted on which version could be the truth. The mothers behaviour over the years is very strange, very pushy and her response to her daughters rape at 14, not for her to brush under the carpet! — Nuttytart (@chets14) January 12, 2021

Watching the first part of #DeathInBollywood and I feel heartbroken for Jiah and her family. She was just 16 when she performed in Nishabd and heavily glamorised and sexualised from then on. Her missing tracksuit and the unlocked and wiped phone is terrifying. — (@_MSalhotra) January 12, 2021

#DeathInBollywood @ObserverUK @BBCThisWorld Thank u 4 the telecast of this much needed documentary.Bullywood has become a cartel of Drugs, child sex trafficking,Mafia activities.SSR’s/Jiah’s murders have brought a revolution in India & there is a Mass Boycott of this institution. pic.twitter.com/2e7B6fIcxO — Roopa Dewan (@Roopadewan_) January 12, 2021

The failings of the Mumbai Police & the CBI come as no surprise. Missing tracksuit. Planted note.

No forensics. No data recovery from her mobile. Bruises on the body.

Rest of CCTV footage?#DeathInBollywood#JiahKhan #SushantSinghRajput#BollywoodMafia@BBCTwo @grainmedia pic.twitter.com/Mzw6FEENLD — BB Y (@ShafYarra) January 11, 2021

Another tweeted, “BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated… the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah.”

Jiah Khan Suicide:

The actor, who worked in films such as Nishabd, Ghajini, and Housefull, was allegedly found dead at her apartment on June 3, 2013 at the age of 25. In her suicide note, she highlighted her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, who was arrested a week later after her death and was later granted bail on July 2, 2013. At that time, the Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the case in June 2014. Her mother, Rabya Khan asserted that her daughter was murdered.

While the Central Bureau of Investigation pronounced her death as a suicide, UK-based forensic expert Jason James-Pynes claimed that her hanging was staged. As per the state’s forensic experts, the injury marks on her lower lip was a result of ‘friction with the teeth during the commission of the act’ and are ‘blunt force trauma to the mouth region (for example punching or a hand placed over the mouth).

Mumbai session court frames charges against Sooraj Pancholi for allegedly abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. Sooraj denies charges and pleads innocence.