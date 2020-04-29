Actor Irrfan Khan lost the battle with neuroendocrine tumour on April 29 (Wednesday) morning at the age of 54 and left his loved ones and industry friends in tears. Revealing that the versatile actor was fighting with his condition with humour and wit, his friend and Angrezi Medium co-star Deepak Dobriyal recalls the old chat with the actor as he talks about him. Also Read - RIP, Irrfan Khan! Actor's Journey From a 2-Minute Role in Salaam Bombay to Hollywood

Reminiscing the old chat, Deepak shared with Pinkvilla, “He was a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’ And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.” Also Read - College Sweetheart & Pillar of Support: Who Is Actor Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar?



Irrfan, was one of the greatest actors that industry had and he will be remembered always. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on April 28, 2020 due to colon infection but his health deteriorated this morning and he passed away this morning.

View this post on Instagram Are you coming ? #lifeiswaiting @qqsthefilm pic by @omkar.kocharekar A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:40am PST



The news of his demise was first shared by his close friend and director Shoojit Sircar. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” (sic)

The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and his two sons.