Actor Deepika Padukone has made her mark in Bollywood by showing her range of talent and impeccable acting skills. In 2017, the Piku actor entered Hollywood and impressed everyone with her performance in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and portrayed the role of Serena Unger. Now according to reports the actor is all set for her second international venture. Deepika has signed with ICM Partners, a talent agency that represents Ian Somerhalder, John Cena, and Lana Condor.

A report by Deadline says that Deepika has signed with ICM for representation in all areas. ICM Partners is one of the leading talent agencies that are dedicated to representations of artists, content creators, artisans, broadcasters, authors, and journalists.

Deepika is also represented by Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment in the US. Deepika Padukone fans are delighted by the news.

In Bollywood, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s film and Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This will be the fourth collaboration between Deepika and SRK. Deepika made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Together they have starred in films including Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

In the film, Deepika will be playing the role of an agent. As per reports, the actors have shot the major chunk of the film and are all set to shoot the remaining chunk in the Middle east. Actor John Abraham will be playing the role of an antagonist in the film.