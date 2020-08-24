Actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi might just begin shooting for Shakun Batra‘s next directorial from September. A report in Mid-Day suggested that the makers of the yet-to-be-titled film have decided to shoot the first leg of the schedule in Goa. It’s going to be a 25-day schedule in the beach state after which further decision to travel abroad will be taken by the production. Also Read - Entertainment Breaking News: Deepika Padukone And Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's 3rd World War Drama - Watch Video

This film is a domestic noir-thriller and was expected to kick-start its shoot in Sri Lanka in March this year. However, the pandemic put the plans on hold, and now even though the restrictions on shooting films have been lifted in India, international travel is still a bit of an issue. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Still Uses a 'Pencil And Ruler', Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Co-Star Has a Childlike Persona

The daily quoted a source close to the film explaining: “The makers are planning to shoot the first leg in Goa over a 25-day schedule. Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and the rest of the cast will fly down to the beach state in the second week of September to kick off the proceedings. The unit has begun working on the pre-production and will ensure that safety guidelines are followed.” Also Read - Karan Johar Confirms Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday Teaming up For Shakun Batra's Next

The film marks Deepika’s return to Dharma Productions while introduces her fresh pairing with Gully Boy fame Siddhant. This is Ananya’s second Dharma outing after being launched in Student of The Year 2. She is currently busy shooting Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Siddhant is busy with Bunty Aur Babli 2, and PhoneBhoot apart from the various unannounced film that has given nod to including an out-and-out action entertainer.