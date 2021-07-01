Mumbai: After playing the roles of Mastani and Rani Padmavati in the historical movies, actor Deepika Padukone is all set to play both Sita and Draupadi – the two most important characters from Indian mythology – in Madhu Mantena’s movies about Ramayana and Mahabharata, respectively. In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, the producer spilled the beans on the casting of the two movies and how he intends to make them the biggest movies in the history of Indian cinema. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty as Draupadi From Mahabharat in Her Next? Here's What we Know

While speaking about Mahabharata, his ambitious project, Mantena told Pinkvilla that he plans to kick-start Ramayana first because the story of Draupadi still needs to be fetched out entirely. The producer said that it's a very passionate project and both he and Deepika want to tell this story from Draupadi's perspective which is the reason the research work is taking time.

He was quoted as saying, "Deepika and I are making it together, but it's going to be Ramayana first. These things take time and we don't want to be irresponsible in our approach. Deepika and I are trying to do the Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view because we want the people to understand who Draupadi is. There is a lot of research that's going on."

While the announcement regarding Deepika as Draupadi in Mantena’s Mahabharata was made in 2019, Ramayan’s casting is still under the wraps. The producer though revealed that they are going to make the casting announcement during Diwali this year and the audience should expect a grand starcast.

If everything goes well, Deepika would become the first actor to play both Sita and Draupadi on-screen.