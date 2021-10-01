Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has always proved that she is the best. Whether is it her acting style, glamorous looks, or fashion statement – the actor has repeatedly set an example. Once again Deepika Padukone has become a national pride. The actor bagged the Global Achiever’s award 2021 for her achievements in the film fraternity for ‘Best actress in Bollywood’ by an international platform. With this, Deepika has become the only Indian actor in the industry. She is a global icon who leaves her fans enthralled with not just her fashion statements but majorly for her movies and performing skills. Touted to be the best actress in India, Deepika has successfully earned a name for herself with her hard work.Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Rs 2790 Animal Print Sweater From Her Latest Shoot is Bookmark-Worthy

While there were a total of more than 3,000 nominations, it was strenuous for the jury to short-list the winners as all the nominations had a successful track record in their respective fields. However, Deepika managed to win it. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 To FINALLY Release This Christmas | See New Poster

This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has been honoured at a global platform. In 2018, TIME magazine named Deepika as one of the 100 most Influential People across the globe. Back then, she became the only Indian actor to acquire a spot on the list. A year later, Deepika was honoured by the 26th Annual Crystal award for rising mental health awareness being the only Indian actor to feature in Davos 2020 winners list. Deepika Padukone was also the only Indian actress to be featured in VARIETY’s second time in a row ‘International Women’s Impact Report’ which celebrates the achievements of women in entertainment around the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a cinematic adaptation of Mahabharata, the Hindi remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Project-K with Prabhas, and Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.