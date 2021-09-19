Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. On Saturday, Ranveer conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram for his fans. While a number of fans and friends asked several questions to Ranveer, what caught everyone’s attention was Deepika Padukone’s response.Also Read - The Incarnation-SITA Writer Says ‘Kangana Was Our Priority Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone’

While Deepika asked, 'When are you coming home?', even Ranveer Singh was quick to give the sweetest response. "Khana garam kar lo baby, main abhi buss ponch hi raha hoon (Heat the food, baby, I am just about to reach) @deepikapadukone," he replied and added a kiss emoji.

Apart from Deepika, Ranveer's Gunday co-actor, Arjun Kapoor also asked, "How are you so sexy baba?" "Aap ki training (It is all your training) @arjunkapoor," Ranveer replied.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone joined the Shandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and complained to Amitabh Bachchan about Ranveer never cooking for her. However, Big B called Ranveer from the sets of the show to convey the same when he said, “Amitabh sir ne bol diya hai. Ab tujhe main godh mein bitha ke omelette khilaunga (Now that Amitabh sir has said it, I will make you sit on my lap and treat you with omelette).”

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy with a schedule of Karan Johar’s directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has the remake of Tamil blockbuster Anniyan in his pipeline. Ranveer will also make a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and he is making his TV debut with the quiz show titled ‘The Big Picture’.